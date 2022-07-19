Atchison County Election officials are taking the ballot boxes on the road in effort to make voting more convenient eligible to cast their votes in advance in some rural parts of the county for the upcoming primary Election Day.
Remote voting for all eligible voters residing within Atchison County boundaries have the opportunity to vote in-person for a few days this week.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county's chief election officer said the 2022 primary election season is in full swing.
Wednesday kicks of the remote voting opening at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m. at Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street in Lancaster; and from 1-3 p.m. at Cummings Christian Church, at 2583 McPherson Road in Cummings.
Friday marks the last day for remote voting. The voting will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main Street in Effingham; The remote voting will move further west and be open from 1-3 p.m. in the Arrington Community Building located at 1301 Kansas Highway 116, Holton, located in Arrington.
Phillips said Early Voting started at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue every day throughout the work week until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Friday, July 29 in the County Clerk's Office at the Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth Street in Atchison. Early Voting shuts down at noon Monday, Aug. 1 at the clerk's office.
Potential voters must bring a photo ID to cast their ballot.
Phillips said applications for an advance ballot by mail are due prior to Tuesday, July 26. Advance ballots can be returned to her office in four different ways:
> By U.S. Mail. The envelope must be postmarked (hand cancelled) on or before Tuesday, Aug. 2.
> Hand-deliver ballot before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the County Clerk's Office, or to the Dropbox located along the north side at the Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth St. in Atchison.
> Deliver between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to any polling location in the county on Aug. 2, Election Day.
The primary ballots consist of township clerk positions for rural voters; and the First Commission District position representing a portion of Atchison city limits; and Republican and Democrat Precinct Committee positions, and the Kansas constitutional amendment question regarding the Value Them Both Amendment.
Phillips explained the constitutional question appears differently on the party ballots due to the number of candidates.
"It (the question) does not appear on the front of the Republican Ballot, " Phillips said. Republican voters will need to turn their ballots over where they will find the amendment question intact."
The amendment and Democrat hopefuls are all printed on one side of the Democratic Ballot.
Potential voters who have questions are encouraged to contact the County Clerk's Office at 913-804-6030.
