Patriots gathered at noon Monday near the USS Arizona relic at Veterans Park along the Riverfront to remember Billy Edwin Gibson, of Atchison County, and all who perished in the Day of Infamy attack by Japanese military forces Dec. 7, 1941 on Pearl Harbor Hawaii.
Gibson is entombed aboard the ship that claimed the lives of 1,176 other U.S. Service men mostly comprised of U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps service men. More than 10 percent of the casualties on board were from the four Midwestern states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska that included 11 sets of brothers. A total of more than 20 sets of brothers did not survive the attack.
Retired Navy personnel and Benedictine College ROTC students presented a salute during Monday’s Remembrance, and all present pledge allegiance to the United States of America and the American Flag, and sang the National Anthem.
U.S. Navy, CWO$ James Madden, retired read a presentation about the USS Arizona; Larry Lohman, U.S. Navy, retired, read the names of crew members from Kansas who perished and audience members read the names of crew members who perished.
The women of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church presented a wreath in honor of all veterans at the relic’s display.
BC ROTC rifle team rendered a gun salute and Seth Madden, U.S. Navy, performed taps.
Pastor Darrell Cox delivered an invocation and a Benediction to conclude the remembrance.
