Lt. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 members pay tribute to comrades with the annual Memorial Day gun salute during morning hours on Monday, May 25 at St. Patrick Cemetery, located south of Atchison. Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 66 offered gun salutes at Lancaster, Effingham Evergreen, St. Ann’s Sunset Memory Garden and Mt. Calvary cemeteries. The VFW members also visited Oak Hill, Mt. Vernon, Sumner and Sugar Creek, Missouri cemeteries. Both groups joined forces to end their tributes with a gun salute and mounting of a wreath near the USS Arizona Memorial at Veteran’s Park along the Riverfront in Atchison.
