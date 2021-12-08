Atchison lost one of the biggest pillars of its religious community in Abbot Barnabas Senecal early Tuesday morning at the Abbey with several monks and health care workers present with him when he passed at the age of 84.
Tom Senecal (the future Abbot Barnabas) was born on October 16, 1937 and grew up in Atwood, Kansas before attending Catholic boarding school in Atchison.
He took his first steps on the journey toward priesthood as a student at Maur Hill Prep School. After graduation, he became a “hilltopper” at St. Benedict’s College, the residence program for men interested in the priesthood and religious life.
Barnabas taught Religion and was a prefect in Freshmen Hall at St. Benedict’s College, 1964-1965. From 1965 until 1968 he was Assistant Pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Atchison. In 1966, he combined his work as assistant pastor with part-time teaching at Maur Hill, spending his summers pursuing graduate studies in history at the University of Kansas.
In 1968 he began teaching history full-time at the high school. He went on to be appointed assistant headmaster in 1969 and, upon completion of a Masters degree in Educational Administration in 1976 from Emporia State University, he was appointed headmaster.
In 1990 he left Maur Hill and took a sabbatical year in Rome, and Menlo Park, California While on sabbatical he developed a love for photography.
After he retired as Abbot, he spent time as administrator of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, KS, and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Rossville, KS. He also served as Parochial Vicar of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Atchison, before retiring to the Abbey.
Vespers for the Dead, followed by visitation, will be prayed on Monday, December 13, at 7:00 p.m. in St. Benedict's Abbey Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Abbot Barnabas will be celebrated in St. Benedict’s Abbey Church on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:30 AM., with interment following in the Abbey cemetery. Vespers for the Dead and the Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on our Youtube Channel and will be available for playback after the fact.
Information compiled by kansasmonks.org
