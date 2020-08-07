The regular monthly meeting for USD 409 Board of Education members will be at 7 p.m. Monday, 10 in the community room at the Board Office, located at 626 Commercial Street.
First up on the agenda is to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed board member to replace Dr. Pam Rizza. Board members expected to conduct interviews and decide on their appointment during a special meeting Friday, Aug. 7.
Concerning other agenda items, Board members expect to:
*Hear a Juvenile Justice Authority Grant update from Matt Ramsey, and later in the meeting accept a JJA grant award for about $19,199.
* Hear a Continuous Learning Academy report and overview from Director Jacque Coleman, 409 Curriculum and Instruction.
*Hear public comments, if any.
*Consider approval of the Smoky Hill Education Service Center agreement for the 2020-21 schoolyear.
*Accept a $13,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant on behalf of Atchison High School.
*Consider adoption and revisions to Board policies as recommended by the Kansas Association of School Boards Policy CF to Policy KNA on second reading.
*Approve a resolution regarding the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas grant funding in wake of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
*Discuss and consider on first reading reaffirmations of KASB recommended policies that include Policy GACCA to Policy Gal.
* Expect to recess from the public meeting section to convene in closed door sessions to discuss negotiations and non-elected personnel matters.
*Resume the public session and take action on personnel matters they need to address like resignations and or terminations; recommendations for employment and transfers; and approval of supplemental contracts.
*Adjourn for the night.
