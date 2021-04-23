EFFINGHAM -- The public is invited to come and watch a school bus driving competitive showdown this week in Effingham.
The 2021 Regional Driving Competition event is scheduled to begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. The competition starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in the Atchison County Junior-Senior High School parking lot, located at 908 Tiger Road in Effingham. The upcoming event is a Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association Regional Safe Driver Competition.
The competition will showcase drivers from across Kansas as they compete for bragging rights and to qualify for June 4 State Driving Competition in Salina. Concessions will be available on site.
The eligible contestants are currently employed or have been employed with the past 12 months as a full-time or substitute school bus driver in the state of Kansas, and registered to compete.
This competition is open to any person who is currently employed or has been employed within the past 12 months as a full-time or substitute school bus driver in the state of Kansas. Contestants shall meet all Kansas school bus driver qualifications in accordance with K.A.R. 91- 38-6. These include: possession of a current and valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Class A, B, or C with Passenger (P) and School Bus (S) endorsements; documentation of physical qualification (“DOT” physical) within the last 2 years; documentation for successful completion and current status of an approved accident prevention course (defensive driving) and an approved first aid/CPR program. Drivers currently residing in a state other than Kansas shall present the appropriate CDL documentation with endorsements within their state of residence. NOTE: Drivers’ qualifications for competition shall be checked during the registration procedures. At no time will a driver be allowed to compete in more than one official regional competition and one official state competition during the calendar year. You may download the Safety Competition Book and study guide at: http://www.ksde.org or www.kspta.net.
Categories are Rookie or Experienced; and bus types include: conventional, transit or mini bus.
For more information about the event or registration contact USD 377 Transportation Director Dwight Myer via email at myer.dwight@usd377. org.
