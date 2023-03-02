Two men remained in the county jail after they were apprehended by area law enforcement Wednesday afternoon in near 262nd Road and U.S. Highway 73 in rural Atchison.
The arrests and apprehensions occurred March 1 along the outskirts of Atchison.
Colton J. Cornett, 18, Atchison, was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding or attempt to elude, no driver's license, theft of a motor vehicle, a felony offense, reckless driving.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said possible drug charges are pending.
Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Colton L. Meyer, of Effingham. Meyer was arrested for three unrelated Atchison County District Court warrants, Laurie said there might be other charges pending.
Laurie said the arrests unfolded about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after a deputy recognized a vehicle that matched the description of one reported stolen from Kansas City, Missouri that was suspected to be in the Atchison County area.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle after the deputy observed it turn along 254th Road and fled southbound along Neosho Road to U.S. Highway 59; and then onward toward Atchison.
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was nearby, and deployed stop sticks at U.S. Highway 59 and Ottawa Road, which deflated two tires, Laurie said.
Laurie said the driver turned south along Phillips at lower rate of speed due the tires' deflation. The driver continued southbound along 262nd Road and northbound along U.S. 73 where the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention just north of 262nd Road and disabled the vehicle.
Laurie said two KHP troopers, one Atchison Police Officer assisted during the incident.
