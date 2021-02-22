Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating numerous cases of theft that have been reported within the past several days that involved multiple locations within rural parts of the county.
It was uncertain as of Monday, Feb. 22 if any of the reported larcenies are related, said Sheriff Jack Laurie. Two of these cases were reported Feb. 18.
One case centers on a 1994 Buick Park Avenue car that Michael L. and Katherine Mullings, of Atchison, reported missing Feb. 18. They told authorities the vehicle was moved from where they had parked it along U.S. Highway 73 and Thomas Road after it had become disabled. Laurie said it was about 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 when a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks located the vehicle in a field east the River Road between 244th and 258th roads in the Dalbey area, located a few miles south of Atchison city limits.
The second case under investigation was launched on the same day. It centers on the theft of a 2019 Bulldog utility trailer that is 12-foot in length that Douglas C. Hynek, reported missing. Hynek indicated to his trailer was parked at a garage located across from the street of his residence along Pratt Road. The trailer is valued at $1,450.
Late Saturday morning, Feb. 20 an AT&T employee, reported the thefts of phone line cables that had been cut down from telephone poles at two different locations, Laurie wrote in an email communication to the Globe. One of these larcenies occurred in the 16000 block of 274th Road along the southwestern outskirts of Atchison city limits – in the Bung Milling vicinity. The other incident occurred along the 5600 block of Sheridan Road, near Sumner. The missing cables costs are valued at $1,500, Laurie reported
Anyone with information about any of these crimes can contact Atchison County Communications at 913-367-4323 any time day or night.
