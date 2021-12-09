A recent stabbing that occurred in the Atchison County Lake area has led to the arrest and charges filed against a 33-year-old Horton man.
Howard M. Cline is facing felony counts that include aggravated assault and aggravated battery. As of Wednesday, Dec. 8, Cline was incarcerated at the Atchison County Jail, held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said authorities from the Sheriff’s Office have determined it was about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at a location in the 1100 block of Cheyenne Road. The 40-year-old male victim alleged he and Cline are acquaintances and the two began to argue. The victim alleged it was at some point during the argument when Cline stabbed him in the face with a knife, Laurie said.
The victim sought medical treatment for the injury at an area hospital, and the incident was reported to Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities.
