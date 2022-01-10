The couple left homeless with only the clothes on their backs last week have indicated to the Salvation Army of Atchison they will be OK.
Coordinator Kim Bottorff said she has been in contact with the couple, they did have insurance.
The couple was displaced Jan. 3 from their residence at 16032 286th Road as the result of an early morning fire that started near a fireplace. The home was a total loss.
“There is not a relief fund of any kind set up,” Bottorff communicated by Facebook to the Globe. The couple is staying with family members. Because they do not currently have a place to store items the Salvation Army is asking that anyone who wants to help to donate gift cards. If someone does want to donate items to aid the victims they can contact the Salvation Army, or Bottorff and Salvation Army force can notify the couple when they are ready to take items.
The Salvation Army is located at 926 Commercial St., Atchison, Kansas 66002. Call 913-367-1207 or send message by emailing kim.bottorff@usc.salvationarmy.org or for more information about the agency log on to http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.