The winter holiday shopping season in downtown Atchison officially kicked off in November, and organizers of the event agree they've been pleased with the outcomes thus far.

The most recent event took place on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 26 when Locally Atchison sponsored "Passport to Christmas" promotion that Director Jill Thorne described as a huge success. The day also marked the first day for Santa Claus' visit to downtown at his house in Atchison. Santa will be re-visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 at his house located in the 400 block of Commercial Street.

