The winter holiday shopping season in downtown Atchison officially kicked off in November, and organizers of the event agree they've been pleased with the outcomes thus far.
The most recent event took place on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 26 when Locally Atchison sponsored "Passport to Christmas" promotion that Director Jill Thorne described as a huge success. The day also marked the first day for Santa Claus' visit to downtown at his house in Atchison. Santa will be re-visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 at his house located in the 400 block of Commercial Street.
Throughout the Shop Small day's promotion shoppers collected passport stamps that represented the respective businesses in the blocks where they visited and shopped at.
Thorne said there were more than 100 entries from participating shoppers. Most of these shoppers had visited and shopped in all four blocks and received all four passport stamps.
"While shopping myself on Saturday, I was thrilled with the number of people strolling Commercial Street and shopping," Thorne said. "There was a great momentum downtown on Saturday."
Thorne said she spoke with several store owners who agreed. She shared that some store owners told her they were also pleasantly surprised by how busy they were the previous day on Black Friday.
"It was an absolutely fabulous day!" Thorne said, and jokingly added "we should celebrate Shop Small Saturday every day!"
Two weeks prior Project Atchison coordinated The Shop Atchison Saturday event on Nov. 12 to promote shopping at businesses in Atchison.
Project Atchison Heidi Hulsizer described the event as a great success. Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, the group saw more than $5,000 worth of receipts from Atchison area businesses. For every $10 spent, shoppers earned a raffle ticket for a large Christmas-themed prize basket that was won by a Cummings resident. Throughout the designated hours of the shopping event Project Atchison members also gave away more than $300 worth of gift certificates.by way of random drawings. Hulsizer said the Project Atchison members encountered several groups of shoppers from the Kansas City area who came to do some shopping in Atchison.
On Nov. 19 the Historic Homes Christmas Tour to benefit Saint Benedict Catholic School was geared up to draw visitors from near and far to get an inside look at mansions unique homes in Atchison decorated up in festive stylings.
The haunting season brought thrill-seekers in by the trolley loads as in past years and seemingly the autumn leaves blew in flurries of activities in October downtown.
The Junior Guild's annual Oktoberfest still draws a crowd from near and far. Mid-October a Witches Weekend took place in the 500 block of Commercial Street with Halloween-themed merchandise and festivities throughout the day. Spectators of all ages lined Commercial Street to watch the 103rd Halloween parade roll along.
