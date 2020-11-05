Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports authorities from his office along with area emergency responding agencies responded to recent fire-related incidents within a week’s timeframe that have resulted in injuries in the western part of Atchison County.
Christopher J. Lee, 31, Effingham, was transported to Amberwell Hospital by Atchison County EMS for an examination and treatment of unknown injuries he suffered early Thursday, Nov. 5 as the result of a collision in the 9000 block of Kansas Highway 9 in the Monrovia vicinity.
The accident occurred about 3:30 a.m., Laurie said. Lee was operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he fell asleep and crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic before the pickup left the roadway. The pickup entered the ditch, traveled a short distance before it went airborne over a drainage culvert. Lee’s vehicle struck the embankment along the opposite of the roadway and continued to travel a short distance further into a distance and caught fire. Laurie said in addition to the deputies and EMS, Atchison County Rescue, and Effingham Fire District responded to the scene.
Earlier in the week, about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 Atchison County Fire District No. 2, EMS and deputies responded to a two-story house fire in Arrington, an unincorporated city. Fire Chief Kirk Kloepper said firefighters arrived to learn a 76-year-old female injury had suffered what was reportedly minor burn injuries and was preparing to leave with a neighbor to be taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.
Kloepper said the home sustained extensive damage to its living room and moderate damage to a bedroom directly above in the second-story level of the house. There was also some damage located along the exterior. Reports from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office have determined the fire was electrical in nature, and ignited from a lightweight extension cord that had a space heater and lamp plugged into it. The house was equipped with smoke alarms, Kloepper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.