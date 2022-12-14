Atchison police are investigating two different burglaries that occurred earlier this week as well as a rash of other recent incidents of a similar nature within in different areas within Atchison city limits.
Both of these crimes were reported Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Police have determined the first burglary likely occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon on Dec. 11 and morning hours on the day the crime was reported to authorities at Clem's Trucking in the 300 block of South Second Street. An assortment of tools was stolen.
Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the second burglary under the investigative scope centers on two 50-inch television stolen midday Monday, Dec. 12 and midday Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Luxe Steel Windows and Doors in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
In early December there were some theft and unlawful entry incidents reported are remain under investigation. There was theft of three laptop computers and one iPad that occurred sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 from an office at Benedictine College campus.
Sometime overnight Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, forced entry was made into a parked truck in the 1100 block of Riley Street, and a handgun was stolen.
On or about Dec. 6, there was unlawful entry made into two different parked vehicles in the 300 block of North 10th Street. Items removed from the vehicles included phone chargers, a radar detector and some cash.
Police are also investigating an unlawful entry and theft that occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28 cash and blank business checks from the Humane Society of Atchison in the 100 block of North 21st Street.
Wilson urges anyone with information about these crimes, or who saw any suspicious activities in the nearby areas to call Atchison Police Department during daytime hours at 913-367-5525 or call anytime day or night the Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323.
