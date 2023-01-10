County Commissioner Allen Reavis, left, rests his hand on a personal Bible as he takes his oath of office as administered from 1st Judicial District Court Judge Gerald Kuckelman on Monday before the Atchison County Commission meeting at the courthouse.
Dr. Allen Reavis was sworn to the office of 1st Commission District as a primary order of business during the Atchison County Commission Monday in the commission room at the courthouse.
Commissioners Quinn and Noll both welcomed Reavis to the commission. After Reavis took his seat at the Commission table, he nominated Commissioner Casey Quinn to serve as chairwoman, which garnered a second from Chairman Eric Noll. Quinn in turn, nominated Noll to serve as vice-chairman for the year. All agreed Noll would continue to run the organizational meeting.
Quinn said she is excited to take over the role of chairman and is looking forward county's business in the new year.
Reavis did make some recommendations concerning the meeting days that his fellow commissioners agreed they will take into consideration. Reavis said he has heard some criticisms about the workshop sessions. Although the meetings are open to the public, there are no recordings, no zooming in no minutes concerning the discussions.
Quinn agreed because sometimes commissioners take action on some matters and the public has no idea about the reasoning. She said she is open to explore the value of more executive sessions.
Noll said he favors the work sessions and expressed his opinion the value of it is that the department heads might need to approach about something and feel more comfortable at the workshop.
By consensus, commissioners decided to re-visit the matter within the forthcoming week or two but agreed to keep meeting on Tuesdays at a designated time to be determined.
Commissioners are appointed to various committees: Quinn -- Solid Waste Advisory Board, Sr. Village; and Noll -- Multi County and County Health departments; Area on Aging, and NEKCAP; Reavis -- Project Concern, Joint Communications Advisory Board, Atchison County Corrections and Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board. Reavis offered to represent the county for Economic Development to work with all cities within the county.
"A lot is starting to happen, and we need to work together to keep the wagons moving," Reavis said.
Some other organizational matters commissioners agreed to table discussions or reconsider are as follows:
Discuss the Columbus Day Employee Training; the County Government Day to seek more input about planning; seek letters of intention from the public for county appointments -- upcoming is one of the Memorial Hall Trustee positions; and tabled discussion concerning the 2024 Budget Calendar.
