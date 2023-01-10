Dr. Allen Reavis was sworn to the office of 1st Commission District as a primary order of business during the Atchison County Commission Monday in the commission room at the courthouse.

Commissioners Quinn and Noll both welcomed Reavis to the commission. After Reavis took his seat at the Commission table, he nominated Commissioner Casey Quinn to serve as chairwoman, which garnered a second from Chairman Eric Noll. Quinn in turn, nominated Noll to serve as vice-chairman for the year. All agreed Noll would continue to run the organizational meeting.

