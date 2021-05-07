EFFINGHAM – Some insight about what some students might financially encounter during their lives was offered to about 140 students Monday who participated in a Reality U simulation at Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School.
Students in grades eight to 11 ventured through a 75-minute personal finance simulation said Misty Poe ACCJHS business teacher. Students ventured along a 10-booth simulation course that focused on the potential personal costs associated with child care; utilities; phone and fun; housing; clothing and hair; student loans; food insurance; transportation and emergency funds. Poe explained along their way students contemplated decisions as they were required to stay within their budget based on their chosen career and salary.
Poe said some of the biggest “ah ha” moments for students were children are expensive to raise -- especially paying for childcare; that adulthood is hard; and insurance is very expensive.
Three USD 377 Board of Education members, Vice-president Barb Chapman, of Atchison Child Care; Kelli Bottorff , and Corey Neill of Family N Farm ; Superintendent Andrew Gaddis sat at the “Help! I need more money!” table; and ACCJHS Principal Deanna Scherer had oversight of the student loan stop, volunteered for the event. Other community volunteers included Don Zipp, Heather Rush and Diana Gaddis represented Amberwell Health; Stacey Smith – Always Blooming; Todd Gigstad and Brian Handke, of Exchange Bank; Kyle Kruse – Union State Bank of Atchison; Michelle Oliver – Prime Lending; Morgan Miller – Fiabesco; Angie Hughes – Farm Bureau Financial Services; Lisa Coder – Salon 512; Steve Caplinger, of Caplinger Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.