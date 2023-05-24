Ready, Set, Goal signup at YMCA By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The YMCA has a new clinic called, “Ready, Set, Goal!” The clinic focuses on speed and agility with instructor Hulio Burton. This program is for middle and high school students. The training is to give the athlete better performance and injury prevention. Each participant will receive a set of Mysource kinetic bands. The sessions are June 6/5/23 - 6/30/23 and 7/4/23 - 7/28/23. There is a charge for the clinic. Contact information: 913-367-4948 or the Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast AP News Summary at 3:28 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:31 p.m. EDT Baseball Glance Major League Baseball Leaders Major League Baseball Leaders AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:30 p.m. EDT Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStout, Michael J. 1990-2023Phoenix finish most successful season in program historyThursday wreck results in injuries for two womenPolice Report, week of Friday, May 19, 2023Allegations of eluding drive middle-aged suspect into legal troubleACCHS sets loose graduated TigersBottorff, Glenda L. 1934-2023Martin, Dolores L. 1938-2023MHMA class of 2023 spreads wingsShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 Images Videos CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
