Editor, in reference to Oak Hill Cemetery,
The Atchison County Kansas Geneology Society has cleaned two rows of Civil War hero tombstones so far. The D2 solution is fantastic. Thank you all who have worked so hard.
We also want to thank the city workers who volunteer to reset and repair stones at Oak Hill. They work as soon as donations come in. So far, they have done about 200 stones.
We are proud of them as all the city should be. So if you can donate to help this cause please do.
Thank-you all,
Myrna McConnaughey
President of ACKGS
Atchison
