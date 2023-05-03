A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to engineering firms for preliminary engineering services to the raw water intake facility on the Missouri River was issued by the City of Atchison.
The primaryobjectiveis toidentifyand evaluate alternative facility modifications that would enhance the intake of water during periods of low flow in addition toprovidingdesignandconstruction cost estimates for proposed alternatives.
The city received statements of qualifications from Black & Veatch, Snyder & Assoc., and BG Consultants. Staffdeterminedthat Black & Veatchdemonstratedthe highest degree of experience specific to intake modifications due to similar low flow situations.
With the collector wells design process just beginning and no guarantee of construction funding at this time, the recommendation is to investigate and potentially execute a modification at the intake to avoid the same challenges that were faced in December 2022 through February 2023, resulting in the declaration of a water emergency.
The RFQ process does not include submission of bid pricing as it is qualifications-based. As previously mentioned, the city staff selected Black & Veatch andsubsequentlyrequested a contract proposal with the scope fee of $39,930.
The staff intends to incorporate this into the upcoming budget process.
Currently the city has beenutilizinga temporary 3.5mgdpump at the primary intake during winter months, when elements cause the permanent intake to stop functioning asrequired.
