For some years now, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has had a special meaning to the community surrounding Benedictine College, in particular its influential Black Student Union.
The group is led by junior Solomon Wallace, who advocates for a message of humility and social justice inspired by the principles dearly held by King throughout his career of advocacy for social justice and civil rights. To Wallace, the most important aspect of King’s legacy is his ability to advance sincere belief, trust in what is right, without self-aggrandizement.
“That’s why many people didn’t like Dr. King and framed Dr. King as the most dangerous man in America,” Wallace said. “When, in actuality, he was probably the most humblest and loving man in America, and his humble work is still with us today.”
The gathering in Atchison, Kansas, started small but rapidly grew in size as students flocked to the area from the nearby Benedictine campus. Co-organized between the college, the Atchison Ministerial Alliance, the group called Atchison United, and the BSU, the observance of MLK Day has come to resonate with dozens of students and local residents each year.
The Rev. Jon Hullinger of Trinity Episcopal Church gave an invocation before a one-mile walk between Atchison City Hall and Benedictine. The walk preceded a program of events on the campus itself, with a keynote address given by the Rev. Vernon Winfrey of Atchison’s Campbell Church AME.
Emily Yohon, a sophomore at Benedictine, affirmed that as a white student among a student body that is mostly composed of people that look like her, an effort must be made to purge all prejudice and affirm the value of human life from the moment of conception unto death. This is in keeping with Benedictine’s affirmation of Catholic teachings on social justice.
“I think it’s very important that you, you see someone for who they are,” Yohon said. “Look them in the eyes as you realize, ‘Oh this is a human that I’m talking to.’”
Wallace spoke to how he considers himself fortunate that a demonstration march of this kind can occur with the blessing of an entire community. The mere mention of the struggle against racial discrimination in the past might have provoked violence, and King’s ability to overcome that while insisting on nonviolence for his own part remains an inspiration.
“If you have a heart of serving and a heart of love, it’s never hard to live,” Wallace said.
