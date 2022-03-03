A Wednesday afternoon two-car injury accidents sent a 42-year-old Atchison woman to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment after her vehicle was rear-end along Raven Hill Road.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said police were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to Raven Hill Road and U.S. Highway 73 due to the report of an accident at that location.
Police determined Laura Santa-Maria was westbound and stopped at the stop sign about to enter the highway when she was struck from behind by a Nissan automobile driven by 23-year-old Michael Grimmig, who was also westbound.
Atchison County EMS ambulance was called to the scene to examine Santa-Maria for possible injury. Santa-Maria was transported to the Amberwell Atchison by by private vehicle for further examination, Wilson said. Grimmig was cited for following too close.
