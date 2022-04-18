Atchison Police Department authorities have launched investigations after three different burglaries were reported throughout the recent days while residents were away from their homes.
Chief Mike Wilson said police have pinpointed one residence was burglarized sometime between 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and 1:20 p.m. Sunday, April 17 in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Wilson all three occurred within an extended Easter weekend break, a time when college students left their residences.
The victim reported several items are missing that include cash, a watch, air pods, a backpack that contained a laptop, a television and a play-station. The estimated value of the stolen goods is $1,800.
The other weekend burglary police are investigating occurred in the 200 block of East Mound Street. Nothing was reported missing. Like the other burglary, the culprits gained access into the dwellings by forced entry.
The third burglary under the APD scope occurred sometime between Thursday, April 14 and Monday, April 18 in the 600 block of North Second Street. Items taken included a play-station, cash, tools, and two rifles totaling a value of about $2,500.
