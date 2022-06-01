A 24-year-old Atchison man is in the county jail following his arrest early Wednesday in connection with multiple church and business break-ins within recent days.
Kyler J. Reynolds was arrested for burglary as the result of an ongoing Atchison police investigation about 3:30 a.m. inside the First Christian Church at Seventh and Santa Fe streets.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the arrest culminated from an investigation focusing on several Tuesday night burglaries that included unlawful entries into Trinity Lutheran Church at Eighth and Laramie Streets and at Marie's Tax Bookkeeping in the 800 block of Santa Fe streets.
Wilson said several burglaries and an attempted burglary occurred during the night on Monday, May 30 were under the APD investigative scope. Monday's crime string included:
> An attempted break-in at Orscheln's Farm Home Store in the 600 block of South 10th Street.
> Forced entries were made but nothing was taken into the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and the Atchison Event Center in the 700 block of South Ninth Street.
> Unlawful entry was made into the Young Dragon Chinese Restaurant in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59 where cash and a small amount of food was taken.
> Entry was gained through a window that had been manipulated into a building located on the grounds of Mount St. Scholastica in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
Police also determined that on May 22 in different building located on the Mount ground had been burglarized and jewelry and food items were taken, Wilson said.
On May 17 there was a burglary at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the 800 block of Riley Street were a vending machine was damaged and snack items were taken.
At the time of his arrest for the crime spree in Atchison, Reynolds was also arrested for a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear in court in that jurisdiction, Wilson reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.