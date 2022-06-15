Humans have always been fascinated with the stars. They have built temples, written songs and looked to those who interpret their meaning for signs of the future.
This June is very special because our solar system is giving us a spectacular display of a 5 planet alignment. The display began June 11 and will show Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
The best time to view the planets is right before sunrise. This rare phenomenon has not occurred since December 2004 and won’t appear again till 2040.
On June 24 the waning moon will also be in alignment between Venus and Mars.
According to the Farmers' Almanac there will be six full moons left this year: July 13, August 11, September 10, October 19, November 8 and December 7.
While the planets alignment has no effect on gravitational forces, the moon does directly impact the earth.
People wonder if the five planets can align when will the 8 planets align? The eight planets will never be in perfect alignment because of the tilt of some of the orbits.
The last time all 8 were in the same part of the sky was AD949, and they won’t manage it again till May 6, 2492.
The three inner planets, Mercury, Venus and Mars, align every 89.6 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.