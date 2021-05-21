An afternoon weather-related accident in south town sent a 28 year-old Effingham man to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care by ambulance for treatment of the injuries.
About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, Atchison police officers responded to the injury accident in the 1300 block of south U.S. 73 Highway said Police Chief Mike Wilson. It was there where officers determined a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Jessica Figaniak, of Effingham, was northbound along U.S. 73 when the vehicle hydroplaned in wake of heavy rainfall. Figaniak’s vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lanes of traffic, and into the path of an oncoming southbound 2013 Honda SUV driven by Matthew Greeno of Kansas City.
Keith Damon, Effingham, a passenger in Figaniak vehicle, was removed from the car after Atchison Fire Department responders used the Jaws of Life to remove a vehicle door in effort to allow first responders the ability to get him out of the vehicle. After Damon was freed from the car Atchison County EMS responders transported him to Amberwell Atchison for treatment.
Wilson reported all three occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of impact. The two drivers escaped injury. Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.
