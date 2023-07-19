The American Rescue Plan Act Funds have beenutilizedwisely by the city’s economic development committee since it became law in March 2021. The city received $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds and in September 2021 an ARPA committee was developed and the committee sought out the public on how to use themonies.
The city had already developed a strategic plan that included city and community-wide feedback. The 2020 Strategic Plan focused on the following areas; quality of life, housing and neighborhoods, economy, downtown and infrastructure and transportation.
The committee recommended that the cityutilizethose same five areas as the structure forutilizingARPA funds ($1.1 million) that would be eligible for public application through grants and/or forgivable loan financing. That leaves $500,000 for internal city projects, such as matching funds for city application to state and federal grant programs.
The public applications for the remaining $700,000werekept for economic development-related programming; $200,000 in housing improvement programming; $150,000 in non-profit programming; and $50,000 in funding downtown façade grant program.
On June 28,2023EDAG conducted a meeting andforwardedan application from Rainey’s Arcade; Rainey’s is planning toutilizethe E-Community and GROWKS programs as well.
The commission authorized $42,000 for Rainey’s Arcade, LLC project with funds to be paid either directly to the company or to their vendor(s) following the submission of documentation of expenses incurred by the company.
