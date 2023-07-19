The American Rescue Plan Act Funds have been utilized wisely by the city’s economic development committee since it became law in March 2021. The city received $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds and in September 2021 an ARPA committee was developed and the committee sought out the public on how to use the monies. 

The city had already developed a strategic plan that included city and community-wide feedback. The 2020 Strategic Plan focused on the following areas; quality of life, housing and neighborhoods, economy, downtown and infrastructure and transportation. 