Rainbow Communications met with the city of Atchison, Evergy, and North Central Service on Feb. 2, 2021, for a pre-construction meeting. During the meeting, the final details of the fiber expansion to the city of Atchison were discussed. Construction for phase one of the project is set to start on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Phase one of the fiber expansion contract was awarded to North Central Service from Bemidji, Minnesota. Information about North Central Service can be found on their website, www.ncsmn.com.
Phase one of the fiber expansion consists of a route to Amberwell Health (formerly Atchison Hospital), a route to Benedictine College, a route to the Amelia Earhart Airport, and the Downtown East and Downtown West fiberhoods.
The phase one routes have been prioritized due to the additional broadband needed for anchor institutions, such as the hospital, college, and downtown business community. Building a route to the Amelia Earhart Airport will give Rainbow the ability to connect the city of Atchison back to Rainbow's main network in Everest.
If you live or work in the city of Atchison and are interested in reliable, fast fiber internet, visit our fiber website at fiber.rainbowtel.net to submit your interest.
Atchison, we cannot wait to serve you. This is no fly-by; we’re here for the duration.
(Sponsored Content)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.