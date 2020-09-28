A 32-year-old Atchison man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police raided an Atchison hotel room.
Jesse Smith III, 32, was arrested after a search warrant was served on a motel room at 401 South 10th St., according to Sheriff Jack Laurie.
Smith was booked into the Atchison County Jail after being arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute prescription narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and no drug tax stamp.
Charges are pending on a 46-year-old Atchison woman who was also in the room. She was released, with possible charges pending further investigation.
