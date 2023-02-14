The city of Atchison has hired Snyder & Associates, who is teamed with LRE Water for completion of hydrogeologicsite investigation and radial collector well site selection. The Hydrogeologic Site Investigation work is separated into five phaseswith underlying subtasks that follow a natural progression from collection and review of existing data, site selection and testing,through lateral and well design (below ground components) with budgetary opinion of construction cost estimate.
Phase 1 – Research and Data Collection -A projected Kick-off Meeting will be held at the city in person to review Site conditions, meet with the City, andcollect relevant information for the project.
Prior to the field investigation commencement, the Snyder & Associates team will assist the City with contacting property owners of potentialimprovements and informing these parties of project intent. Written permission will be obtained from any private property owners prior to field crews accessing property(ies).
Background information necessary to characterize the river alluvial aquifer in the vicinity of the city will be collected.This will include relevant hydrogeologic information such as geologic logs and maps, aquifer pumping test, current and future pumping demands, and the location of the other registered wells in the area. A saturated thickness map of the site usinginformationobtained from the geologic logs will be prepared.
Phase 2 -The north and south well sites will be explored with test borings. The borings will be evaluated and ranked based on the favorabilityof each site to the development of wells.
The location of the radial collector well caissons and laterals can be optimized using surface geophysical methods.The data is particularly advantageous beneath the riverbed where borings are expensive or difficult to obtain.The ERT survey will provide imagesof thefrom subsurfacestratigraphy from the onshore area to several hundred feet offshore with a depthof up to 100 feet. Itis anticipated that three days will be spent on site for ERTsurvey and an additional week will be spentin processing the data.
Collected data findings and site recommendations will be presented to the city for review, discussion and comment.
Prior to the start of the proposed aquifer pumping tests, a work plan will be prepared and submitted to the city for review, discussion and comment.It is assumed that one radial collector well structure will be located closer to Independence Creek (North Site) and onelocated near the city surface water intake structure (South Site).
Phase 3 -The aquifer pumping test will consist of an 8-hour variable rate pumping test, a 5-day constant rate pumping test, and a2-to-5-day water level recovery test. The end of the recovery test will bewhen water levels in the monitoring wells are within 0.5 ft. Of static water levels measured before the test.
An 8-inch diameter test well and a maximum of six 2-inch diameter monitoring wells will be constructed at the North Site for the purposes of the aquifer pumping test. The monitoring wells will be drilled using the hollow stem auger drilling method with split spoon sand samples collected for sieve analysis. In addition to the test well and the monitoring wells, one sandpoint will be driven approximately3.5 feet below the river bottom just off the riverbank.The top casing elevations of eachwell andsandpoint will be surveyed.
Groundwater samples for laboratory analysiswill be collected during and at the end of the constant rate pumping test.Analysis will include the entire parameter list included in the Kansas Departmentof Health and Environment (KDHE).
The south side aquifer pumping test will be conducted to collect important information on aquifer parameters, riverbed conductance and groundwater quality. Samples will be collected during and at the end of the constant rate pumpingtest.
Data from both test sites will be analyzed and include water level data from the aquifer tests, discharge water quality data, and river stage elevation data for estimates of the aquifer parameters, riverbed conductance and potential yield of radial collector wells.
Other areas conducted will be raw water transmission main subsurface investigation, engineering survey services, water treatment plant assessment, design memorandum/engineering report, construction documents,permitting, environmental review,wetland and stream, threatened and endangered species habitat.
