The city of Atchison has hired Snyder & Associates, who is teamed with LRE Water for completion of hydrogeologic site investigation and radial collector well site selection. The Hydrogeologic Site Investigation work is separated into five phases with underlying subtasks that follow a natural progression from collection and review of existing data, site selection and testing, through lateral and well design (below ground components) with budgetary opinion of construction cost estimate. 

Phase 1 – Research and Data Collection - A projected Kick-off Meeting will be held at the city in person to review Site conditions, meet with the City, and collect relevant information for the project. 

