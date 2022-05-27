WILKES-BARRE, PHILADELPHIA – Rachel Pregont, Atchison, received a Master of Science degree in Education from Wilkes University. The degree was one of more than 700 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21 in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 S. Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia.
The more than 700 degrees awarded brings Wilkes University's 2021-22 total degree conferrals to 1,288. Before both ceremonies, the traditional procession of graduating students led by bagpipers progressed from the Arnaud C. Marts Sports and Conference Center on South Franklin Street to the Campus Gateway, where graduates entered the McHale Athletic Center.
Paul S. Adams, vice president of student affairs, addressed the graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony. This marked Adam's last commencement before he retires from Wilkes in August after more than 40 years of service. Adams served as interim president in the 2019-20 academic year and led the University through the initial months of the pandemic.
Tanae Traister, Sunbury, Philadelphia, also addressed the graduates at the morning ceremony. Traister was one of seven graduates who earned the Doctor of Philosophy in nursing. She is a nursing faculty member at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Wilkes President Greg Cant gave the commencement address at the 3 p.m. ceremony. Donald Ballou, Leesport, Philadelphia, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating senior class. He was also the recipient of the University's Alumni Leadership Award.
Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs. Founded in 1933, Wilkes is on a mission to create one of the nation's finest doctoral universities, offering all of the programs, activities and opportunities of a large university in the intimate, caring and mentoring environment of a small college, open to all who show promise. The Brookings Institution ranked Wilkes 14th in the nation for middle-class mobility. In addition to 45 majors, Wilkes offers 24 master's degree programs and five doctoral/terminal degree programs, including the doctor of philosophy in nursing, doctor of nursing practice, doctor of education, doctor of pharmacy, and master of fine arts in creative writing. Learn more at www.wilkes.edu.
