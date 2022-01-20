Ask 3rd District County Commissioner Casey Quinn about her representative district and she will likely tell you it is her job to represent a portion of constituents wherever they reside within her district whether they reside in Atchison city limits or in a rural part of the county.
Quinn offered her weekly commission report during the county’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and mentioned she had read the City of Atchison’s 2022 Legislative Priorities as posted on the website.
Quinn explained the first article is about the Countywide Sales Tax Distribution and states City of Atchison residents comprise more than two-thirds, or 67 percent, of the county’s population. However, two-thirds of the county’s representation is from outside city limits. Quinn continued her comments and referred to a sentence in the policy that reads, “the result is a net migration of tax dollars from inside the city to projects and services outside the city.”
“I just wanted to clarify me being one of those two-thirds I represent all voters regardless of where your home address is whether it is inside or outside the city limits the same and the result of me being a county commissioner is not taking tax dollars from inside the city,” Quinn said. “I feel like I should clarify that for my constituents.”
Quinn said prior to the meeting she calculated 66 percent of her constituents she represents reside in Atchison city limits. Quinn based her calculations on data obtained from the county’s GIS department. About a third of her district is comprised of 1,881 residents who reside in unincorporated parts of the county, and 3,558 persons residing with the city of Atchison comprise the remaining two-thirds. To read the City’s 2022 Legislative Priorities log on to www. cityofatchison.com/document-center/commissioner –meetings/.
Quinn also made comments regarding the Atchison County Solid Waste. After serving her first year as a commissioner on the Atchison County Joint Communication Board, Quinn said she would like to brief the public on where her mind is concerning joint communications and its future.
“I didn’t sleep last night because this has been digging at me pretty good,” Quinn said, adding her comments are based solely on her opinion.
“It’s time to prioritize public safety over politics,” Quinn said.
The joint governance does not work but the joint communications do need to work, Quinn said.
Quinn credited all sitting joint communications board members representing the emergency responding agencies, who do the work and put their lives on the line every day to protect everyone countywide. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar, Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter, EMS Director Corey Scott, Sheriff Jack Laurie, Communications Director Kim Pruett, and District No. 2 Fire Chief Kloepper, representing fire districts.
Vice Mayor Allen Reavis and Quinn serve as ex-officio board members.
Quinn said she’s attended all the meetings throughout the past year reviewed the minutes, re-listened to what was said at meetings concerning joint communications, meetings with Pruett, and emergency leadership. Quinn conveyed her belief joint governance is not working and it is time to move forward. Quinn recommended that the county oversee joint communications. She reasoned that between the three commissioners they represent every single person in the county.
Quinn expressed her angst because none of the signers of Resolution 2014-1390 drafted and signed are not on either side of the table, and it is clear that none of the listed sections are being followed. On June 21, 2021, the Atchison City Commission unanimously voted down the proposed 2022 solid waste budget without questions or comment, Quinn said.
It is time for commissioners to get out of the way and let the director do her work without going back and forth to seek approval, Quinn said. Joint communications need to work, do work, and should continue to work.
“The right decision is to take the politics without the joint governance,” Quinn proposed, “to find a way to make it work.”
Quinn explained that it has been very disappointing to build her hopes up and reach out to city commissioners to schedule meetings to discuss, collaborate the matter only to have them not respond, nor attend as expected, or say something negative about county government.
“I can’t say I didn’t try, Quinn said. “At times it felt like I was begging.
Quinn continued “I had to get that off my chest. We’ve got to move forward, we just have to.”
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
> Discussed The Guidance Center Agreement for Services with Keith Rickard and Adam Buhman-Wiggs.
>Approved a purchase order for more than $5,252 as presented by Pruett for Mid-America Regional Council for monthly fees for service, and $4,000 to Intellicom for software renewal for medical dispatch.
>Excused themselves from a public session for a half-hour executive session for consultation and discussion under the confidentiality of attorney and client privilege. Those present in the closed-door session were Quinn, Chairman Eric Noll, Commissioner Jack Bower, County Counselor Pat Henderson, and Pruett.
> Noll announced the workshop and meeting will be at their regular times, but in a different place. Commissioners will return to the Atchison County Courthouse in a new commission room located in the basement where the appraiser’s office was formerly housed. The Atchison County Appraiser’s Office was recently relocated to the former commission room. Entry into the courthouse is through the north entrance located alongside Parallel Street. However, persons can exit the courthouse through both the east and north doors.
