The Atchison County Family and Community Council members are hosting a quilt retreat and inviting crafters and quilters to bring their projects to the fall event in a rustic country setting.
The retreat will be Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Hickory Ridge Family Event Center, located at 5281 U.S. Highway 159 near Monrovia in rural Effingham.
The day promises to be a fun fall outing set in a rustic setting. Quilters and crafters alike are invited to join the retreat to focus on special unfinished projects or begin new creations. The day offers a time for sharing and fellowship. Planned to pamper, the $50 registration fee includes a light breakfast and lunch, proceeds from this event will be used to support a scholarship awarded annually to a local graduating senior.
Friday, Sept. 15 has been set as the registration deadline. Registration payment should be sent to Atchison County FCE Council, in care of Virginia Foley, PO Box 116, Lancaster, KS 66041. Questions may be answered by calling 913-874-2022. Registration is open to all community members.
FCE provides community education to enrich the lives of families and the community. The local FCE organization is an educational network connected by local, state, nation and international affiliations. This year local FCE members have provided community education related to men's health, arthritis care and cancer prevention. The group recently provided information regarding the MIND diet at the Atchison Farmer's Market. Mind Diet research has shown a diet rich in leafy greens, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, poultry and berries can reduce the risk of dementia by 30 to 50%. A preview of annual FCE educational lessons with be shared with workshop attendees. Local members have been recognized on the state level for their previous efforts to support nursing home residents, Boys and Girls Club and community education related to topics such as retirement and funeral planning. Kansas FCE units have a long history of community improvement including providing early leadership to provide healthy hot school lunches, graveling rural roads and AIDS community awareness education. Internationally the group contributes to efforts to build sanitary wells and supporting improvised women in India to establish businesses to provide for basic family needs. FCE membership is open to all community members.
