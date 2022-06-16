Thursday evening approximately 25 people had an opportunity to ask questions about the 1 Cent Sales Tax that will be on the ballot on July 14 special election. While the crowd was not very large, there were interesting questions from the audience.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager, led the presentation with a very detailed slide presentation. He explained how the city used the 2021 survey to map out a comprehensive budget and address the issues that were foremost in the survey. “The survey was a good sampling and has held true to what the people felt was needed for Atchison,” Warren said. “It was very clear that one of the largest problems the city faces is the condition of the streets,” Warren added.
The presentation also gave comparison to surrounding cities and the tax percentages, Atchison would be towards the top of the tax scale. However, the tradeoff to the tax increase is the relief it would bring property owners in the lowering of the mil levy.
After the presentation Warren opened up the question part of the program. Several people chose to talk about the past but as Commissioner Moody pointed out that this commission had no influence in decisions made long ago. Also, the people voted into office those who may have made some questionable decisions.
There seemed to be some confusion when a former commissioner spoke up saying he would rather see a bond issue than the sales tax. It was clarified that if the city continues to issue bonds it will definitely be a burden on the citizens of Atchison because too many bonds issued drops the city’s credit rating and the percentage to borrow money goes up. It is the same as if a person has too much debt the interest they would incur would go up with the debt ratio; whereas the sales tax monies is spread among the visitors, students, county residents along with the citizens of Atchison. Everyone would help in generating monies from the tax on retail items.
The estimated monies generated from the sales tax would give the city approximately $1.5 million per year. To issue bonds to give the same monies would slowly create debt that would be hard to handle.
Joe Warren, was very clear in his presentation that the tax has a sunset of 20 years. The main use of the tax is for street improvements and property tax relief. The ratio would be 75% for the streets, alleys, curbs, gutters and sidewalks; 25% of the tax would go for property tax relief.
Warren also noted that none of this tax would go towards the airport project as that project has totally been funded. Also, none of the monies would be going towards the Main Street construction project going on right now. Main Street is being done through KDOT monies.
A few from the audience questioned which streets would be done first. Warren answered, “I really don’t have an answer for that, but I am sure that the worst streets would be given priority but which streets those are I have no knowledge of right now.”
Warren urged everyone that still had questions to go on the city website because there is complete information on what was discussed at the meeting and anyone who couldn’t attend can get answers from that information. There is also a place where Atchison citizens can ask questions about the 1 Cent Sales Tax.
