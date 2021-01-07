Within the first week after classes resumed in area schools the numbers of students and staff in quarantines remain higher than positive cases like before the recent holiday break.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott indicated in her report that school officials will continue to monitor the situations in Atchison Public Schools and will abide by the most current guidelines and recommendations from the Atchison County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.
As of Tuesday, Scott reported there were only two positive cases of COVID-19 within the 409 facilities. One staff member at Central School has tested positive and isolation. There is one positive case among Atchison High School students.
The quarantines are as follows: at Atchison Elementary School –three staff members and 16 pupils; Atchison Middle School – one staff member and five students; and at AHS – two staff members and four students.
USD 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis reports there are zero positive cases of COVID-19 in the Atchison County Community Schools system. Only one staff member at Atchison County Community Elementary School is in quarantine at this time within the county school buildings.
Headmaster Phil Baniewicz, Maur Hill-Mount Academy president, reported since students were back in the classrooms since Monday Jan. 4 like other local schools there have been no positive cases. However, one staff member is in quarantine due to a close contact.
“We are back in school at full force now and things are looking good so far,” Baniewicz said.
Principal Steve Hobus, Trinity Lutheran School, reported it is going well at Trinity with only a few self-quarantines due to some for some possible exposures.
“We are doing well and hope we can get everyone vaccinated soon,” Hobus said.
The NEK-Multi-County Health Departments, Inc. released a vaccine update on Monday, Jan. 4, reminding about the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Guidelines that local health officials are only able to vaccinate health care workers and emergency medical staff members. Health care workers in Atchison County who would like to receive a COVID Vaccine can call the health department at 913-367-5152 for placement on a list and scheduled for vaccine at a later date. The Moderna vaccine comes in a 10-multidose vial. After a vial is opened it expires within a 6-hour time frame. Thus vaccine appointments are accordingly scheduled. Local health officials will release information to the public concerning forthcoming phases of vaccine recipients when KDHE provides guidance.
Benedictine College reports on its website Benedictine.edu/coronavirus/index there are currently zero cases, that students are scheduled to return to Sunday, Jan. 10 to the BC campus.
