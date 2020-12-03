Time might tell if any area schools will be switching to remote learning platforms within the next two weeks following the recent Thanksgiving break.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott released the current status of COVID-19 among students and staff members in the district facilities on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Scott said since school is back in session, the on-site learning has resumed as planned like when school started in September. About two weeks before Thanksgiving some classes switched to remote learning due rise in positive cases and quarantines for some classes.
“We are back on site and will be monitor the two-week post-Thanksgiving period very carefully,” Scott said.
Although numbers of positive cases are low this week for all are schools, the quarantines are showing a spike. The quarantines have led to the postponement of one of the most popular sporting events in the county - the Atchison County Community High School versus Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys and girls basketball games.
“The games were postponed due to COVID-19 situations that affected both the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at ACCHS,” said 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The week’s reports are as follows:
*USD 409 – staff data shows one positive case at Atchison High School. Those staff member numbers in quarantine by direct contact are: Atchison Elementary School – five; Atchison Middle School – three; AHS – five; and one Central School staff member. The student positive case numbers are as follows: one at AES; one at AMS; two at AHS; and none at Central School. Students in quarantine through contact are: AES – 21; AMS – 14; AHS – 27 and one at Central School.
*USD 377 – There is one staff member at ACCHS who tested positive; and two ACCHS staff members in quarantine. Ten ACCHS students are in quarantine. At Atchison County Community Elementary School there 14 pupils in quarantine; and zero positive cases at ACCES, and at the district’s central office. There are no staff members in quarantine at either of those locations.
Headmaster Phil Baniewicz, president of Maur Hill-Mount Academy reports there are zero positive cases at the school, but nine students and one teacher are quarantined due to household contacts.
“We are working towards the end of the semester,” Baniewicz said.
Benedictine College classes are recessed until January 2021. However, at benedictine.edu as of Nov. 24 it shows four active cases with represents 0.2 percent of the 2,505 campus population. Kansas Department of Health and Environment website indicates Benedictine College has been removed the cluster listing for colleges in the state.
