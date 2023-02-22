TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Wednesday that the Kansas Education Enrichment Program is open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students. KEEP provides a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities.

“This program will provide Kansas students with new opportunities and resources to help them thrive in the classroom," Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all families that qualify to apply for KEEP.”

