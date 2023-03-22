The Atchison County Sheriff's Office has launched a new responsive website this week for citizens to find the latest information regarding the operations.
The website serves as an information resource for the public and updates about community policing efforts.
Log on to https://www.atcosheriffks.org/, to access features that include a live Inmate Roster, Registered Offenders, an offender watch, Press Releases, Employment opportunities, Online Employment Application, Crime Tip Submissions, and information about all divisions and services of the Atchison County Sheriff's Office.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie announced the website's launch in a press release on Wednesday morning.
"Our goal with the website is to provide transparency between our office and the public," Laurie said in the release. "We want the public to understand how this office serves the community, residents, and visitors. We want our community members to have the information they need when they need it."
The responsive design allows quick and convenient access to website information on devices of their choice like desktops, laptops, tablets, or smartphones, Laurie said.
"The website is live, but it is still a work in progress," Laurie said. "The mobile app will be released soon and will be certain to inform everyone when it is available from the app stores. Please check out the website and feel free to submit suggestions on the Forms Page."
A free mobile app will soon be available on the app store. The Mobile app will feature:
> Alert Notifications -- to receive via smartphone general information, inmate roster, messages from Laurie and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, press releases, and special alerts. Interested parties can sign up now to receive these notifications via email.
> Jail Roster -- allows the public to view photos and information regarding individuals booked into the Atchison County Jail and/or released within the last 48 hours.
> Press Releases -- to allow the public to view the list in order by date sorted by year of the press release and news items posted by the Sheriff's Office.
Laurie said he expects the information provided via the new website and mobile App will improve the efficiency of the office by reducing the number of inquiries handled by staff. The intent is for all residents to become familiar and how to locate registered offenders and to submit crime tips as well as to find the latest news and updates which will serve as a benefit to the office and residents.
The development and construction of the website were not funded by tax dollars, Laurie said.
