Wednesday, March 1
A 64-year-old victim reported theft of tools and a Sawzall from a vehicle parked during nighttime hours in the 900 block of South Seventh Street.
A 23-year-old victim reported the theft of tools and equipment from a vehicle in the 1400 block of south Seventh Street.
Thursday, March 2
Michele R. Molt, 18, Cummings was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Molt was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Friday, March 3
William A. Vickers, 24, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Vickers was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Dorian Gray, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of L Street. Gray was cited for driving in violation of restrictions.
Saturday, March 4
Summer D. Giles, 43, Atchison was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Giles was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Kenneth H. Gulley, III, 29, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for computer crime, criminal use of a financial card and theft. A 69-year-old victim had reported the theft and subsequent use of the financial card in January. Gulley was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Sunday, March 5
A 17-year-old male was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, no vehicle tag, and other traffic charges after a police officer attempted to stop a Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the 200 block of North Fifth Street for traffic violations. The vehicle fled from the officer and eventually into the county where an Atchison County Sheriff's deputy and Kansas Highway Patrol trooper took the teen into custody.
Police are investigating a stolen 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck that was recovered by police officers in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of North Third Street. The truck was reported stolen Feb. 25 from a parking lot in the 300 block of Main Street.
