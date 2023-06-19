Police Report, week of Friday, June 23, 2023 By Atchison Police Department Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Police Department Atchison Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, June 16Kelcey Scheutz, Valley Falls, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicl in the 500 block of Parallel Street.Saturday, June 17Brenda L. Ogden-Buttron, 50, Atchison, was arrested for a Morgan County, Missourie warrant for failure to appear in court. Ogden-Buttron was taken to Atchison County Jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:36 p.m. EDT UN calls on Middle East and European nations to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in Sudan IA La Crosse WI Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 p.m. EDT Trump faces questions about whether he'll drag down the Republican Party after his indictments AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:31 p.m. EDT Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBerry Best Fudge Company has opening set for SaturdayKS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesFinkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Community tips hat to Lincoln legacy and artist tooBrittain, David R. 1945-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Remembering Shannon Hill SchoolSheriff's Report, week of Friday, June 16Benedictine College dining hall sustains smoke and fire damageCell phone caper dials up Kansas trouble for Missouri woman Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1)
Commented