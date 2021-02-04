Atchison Public Schools stakeholders are invited to express their feelings and concerns about the future of the Central School facility located along the corner of North Eighth Street and Kansas Avenue.
The USD 409 Board of Education members are considering a proposal to relocate educational programs currently housed in Central School to the Roosevelt Building on the Atchison Middle School campus.
Within recent years concerns among 409 leaders have been rising about the costs of maintenance and future repair work for Central School. In December, 2020 Superintendent Renee Scott proposed closure of the facility to be more cost efficient with taxpayer dollars. In addition to a projected savings in maintenance and repair costs there are projected costs associated with updates needed to accommodate high school level course work. Scott also mentioned at that time there might be some potential interest from some to purchase the building and re-purpose it due to its downtown location.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 in the Central School Gymnasium, 215 North Eighth Street. A public notices were published in the Saturday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 30 editions of the Atchison Globe the newspaper of record within USD 409.
Some of the major projects for Central include tuck pointing, boiler and/or heating system replacement and installation, plumbing and replacement of the flat roof, Scott said. The building is also in need of some electrical upgrades and needs.
Plans are that District Maintenance Director Jay Robinson will be on hand to review and explain details concerning the specific maintenance and repair needs and answer questions from stakeholders.
One of the educational needs is installation of a true science lab, Scott said. The class rooms in Central School range if different sizes, which might make it difficult to recruit and retain teachers if the facility is lacking.
If district leaders decide to close the Central School facility the plan under consideration is to utilize the recently renovated Roosevelt building. The Roosevelt building has a separate entrance and the Central School Program would remain a separate entity with no ties to the Atchison Middle School with exception of some shared resources like school psychologists, counseling, etc., Scott said.
Some concerns intensified as far back as the spring of 2018 and possibly earlier when board members heard the 5-year maintenance plan for district facilities. At that time, some concerns were raised about the projected costs associated with Central School facility.
A few months later when it came to present the proposed 2019 budget, one the district site council members, Charo Kelley urged school board members to brainstorm and come up with a plan for the Central School facility to determine a cost-efficient way to bring the facility into a serviceable condition.
The Globe reported at that time about 75 students were served at the facility.
As of this past December there were about 50 students enrolled for the 2020-21 school year ranging from third-grade pupils through high school students. In addition to core studies, the students participate in team-building activities and some coursework with an emphasis on music, visual arts and science and community service projects. Central School also currently hosts classes for adults who are working toward credit hours to earn their high school diplomas.
Board Attorney Larry Mears recently explained to board members before they make a decision to close a school facility the process requires a public hearing for stakeholders to voice opinions, concerns or objections. Then if board members decide to close the school, it will be up to them to determine the fate of the facility.
Board members unanimously voted in January to hold a public hearing concerning the proposed closure of the school facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.