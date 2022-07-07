A group of concerned citizens attended Monday nights Atchison City Commission meeting. During the Public Hearing portion of the meeting several citizens expressed their concern that the early registration deadline created by the state statute KSA 25-2311, which caused voter registration to end in the city in late June instead of July 12, which is the deadline for the rest of the state.
The statute states that people (other than the citizens of Atchison city) have until July 12 to register for the rest of the state. It also states that registration must be closed 20 days preceding the day of any election, which includes special ballot questions. As a result, some of the people speaking Tuesday ask for the city to cancel the July 14 special election.
Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager said, "we don't have any control over voter registration deadlines, those are set by state law." "We do feel bad that some people may not have been aware of the alternate timeline set due to the existence of a special ballot question being a few weeks from the Primary date. We have followed state law throughout the process. The election is already underway with absentee and advanced voting already taking place. It would be unfair to those who met the registration deadline and have already cast a vote to cancel or move the election now."
The commissioners did not take action on the ballot question, allowing it to proceed as scheduled, but did express empathy for those who spoke during the public hearing and missed the deadline to register in time for the special ballot question or the August 2 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.