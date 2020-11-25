TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has lifted all remaining public health advisories for Kansas lakes affected by blue-green algae. At the end of the recreation season in October, Kansas had six active public health advisories. Those are being lifted today.
Those lifted include:
Milford Lake Zone A, Clay/Geary Counties
Milford Lake Zone B, Clay/Geary Counties
Milford Lake Zone C, Clay/Geary Counties
Hain State Fishing Lake, Ford County
Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
Rose’s Pond, Johnson County
While KDHE and KDWPT will not be issuing public health advisories for algal blooms again until April 2021, the public is encouraged to stay informed and aware of algal blooms. Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.
Exposure to Harmful Algal Blooms, whether through contact or ingestion, can cause illness and even death in animals as well as humans. Do not allow livestock, pets, or working animals such as hunting dogs to drink from HAB-affected waters, eat dried scum on shorelines, or lick their fur after exposure. If a person or animal becomes ill after suspected exposure to an algal bloom, consult medical or veterinary care providers immediately and report the event to 877-427-7317, KDHE.EpiHotline@ks.gov or online. The Epidemiology Hotline is active year-round.
For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit
www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm; the Agency Response Plan for Harmful Algal Blooms can be viewed here, along with other resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.