The 2022 Annual meeting of the Atchison County Historical Society was called to order by Steve Caplinger, president, in the Santa Fe Depot on January 28, 2023. Forty members and visitors were present.
Membership and financial reports were presentedby Caplinger,along with a review of the new displays in the museum since the last annual meeting.
Newprojects for the 2023 were highlighted:
Finish the Gun Room reorganization
Continue the process of loading information into the new management system including photographs
Organize one or two county history tours in 2023
Work on the Engine 811 Rehabilitation and other railroad museum improvements
Encourage local schools to utilize our facility for research and tours.
Establish more offsite Exhibits Steve reported on the work our volunteers had been performing and the need for more help to keep the progress on schedule.
The Nomination Committee presented their nominations for the expiring positions. Peggy Harden, committee member,moved that the nomination report be accepted by a unanimous vote. Paul Dunlap seconded the motion. The motion passed and the results were that JamesCormode, Charles Perdue and Dea Yanke fill board terms expiring in 2025. The meeting adjourned by motion of Paul Dunlap and second from Peggy Harden and a unanimous vote.
The program for the evening was presented by Mark Brooks, Site Administrator of the Kaw Mission and Last Chance Store in Council Grove. His program topic was the history of the Santa Fe Trail.
