Atchison County Historical Society building

The 2022 Annual meeting of the Atchison County Historical Society was called to order by Steve Caplinger, president, in the Santa Fe Depot on January 28, 2023. Forty members and visitors were present. 

Membership and financial reports were presented by Caplinger, along with a review of the new displays in the museum since the last annual meeting. 

