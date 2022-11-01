Project Atchison invites all potential shoppers from near and far to Come Shop Atchison to support local business and opportunities to win some prizes.
An area non-profit organization, Project Atchison is coordinating the "Shop Atchison Saturday" event between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in Atchison.
Project Atchison President Heidi Hulsizer said this year marks the second shopping event of this kind for the group.
"We held this event in 20020 and it was a great success," Hulsizer said in a press release to Atchison Globe.
Shoppers will have two ways to win a prize, for every $10 spent at an Atchison business the shopper will receive a chance raffle ticket for a large Christmas-themed prize basket. Bring receipts from any Atchison retail businesses between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Project Atchison table location at Eddie's Five and Dime in the 500 block of Commercial Street to receive raffle tickets. Drawing for the Christmas basket will be at 2 p.m. The live drawing will be posted on Facebook, Hulsizer said.
Throughout the designated shopping event there will also be some random $20 giveaways to shoppers.
"As a non-profit organization, Project Atchison is hoping to encourage shoppers to come to Atchison to help support our local businesses," Hulsizer said. "There are several new businesses that have opened in the past few years, and we want to encourage that growth."
