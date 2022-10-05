Mayor Abby Bartlett read a proclamation concerning Rett syndrome. Barlett said, “Rett syndrome strikes all racial and ethnic groups, and may impact one in every 10,000 births worldwide.”
Rett syndrome is a neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females and is rarer in boys. Although it is present at birth, symptomsusually do not develop until the child is approximately one year old.
Rett syndrome remains little known in the general public, even within the medical community,andat present there is no cure.
Barlett also said, “the city of Atchison recognizes the need for increased research and more public knowledge and awareness of this rare, often devastating neurodevelopment disorder.”
Rett syndrome is a genetic disorder that is usually found in girls more than boys. However, if a boy does develop Rett syndrome it will be more severe.
Babies usually start to show signs of Rett syndrome early in the developmental stages.The syndrome slows the growth of the brain so most babies will tend to have smaller heads. As the baby grows it can also have stunted growth in other areas such as smallextremitiesor being very short.
At about six months old the child begins to develop coordination difficulties such as using their hands. Babiescan lose the ability to crawl or walk.
Another condition is the child developing strange hand motions. They often demonstrate a motor tic in their hands and demonstrate some sort ofrepetitive hand motion like wringing or squeezing of the hands.
There have been reports that babies will developstrangeeyemotions. Girls have a tendency to demonstrate rapid blinking, crossing of the eyes frequently or randomly keeping one eye open.
Communication with a child having Rett syndrome is challenging. Instead of using the spoken language or body languagethey will just use an intense stare. Their attention span is shortened andeventuallydisappears.
During early childhood they can develop breathing difficulties. For parents this is often a scary time because the baby can hold their breath for a very long time or expel their breath forcibly leaving them gasping for air.
Seizures have been known to be another symptom. The rapid convulsive movements canbe debilitating and can cause the child to blackout.
If any of these symptoms are ones your child is experiencing make sure to see a doctorimmediately.
