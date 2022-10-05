city logo

Mayor Abby Bartlett read a proclamation concerning Rett syndrome. Barlett said, “Rett syndrome strikes all racial and ethnic groups, and may impact one in every 10,000 births worldwide.” 

Rett syndrome is a neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females and is rarer in boys. Although it is present at birth, symptoms usually do not develop until the child is approximately one year old. 

