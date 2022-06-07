Mayor Bartlett started the city commission meeting with a special proclamation for Juneteenth National Freedom Day.
Juneteenth commemorates the day freedom was proclaimed to all slaves in the south by Union General Granger, on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas. That was more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln.
For the first time in over 130 years of the annual celebration, Juneteenth has finally been “officially recognized” as Juneteenth Independence Day in America by the President and Congress.
The 19th of June or Juneteenth Independence Day, along with the 4th of July, completes the “cycle of freedom” for America’s Independence Day observances. “Until All are Free, None are Free” is an oft repeated maxim that can be used to highlight the significance of the end of the era of slavery in the United States.
The Juneteenth flag was designed and created by activist Ben Harth, the founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (NJCF), which created the flag in 1997 in collaboration with Verlene Hines, Azim and Eliot Des.
Their work cemented the holiday in the minds of all Americans and solidified the flag as an undying symbol of liberty and freedom for African Americans.
