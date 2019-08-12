An 18-year-old probationer’s violent threats to children and financial crimes this past spring have resulted in additional felony convictions in district court possibilities of hard time.
Jace M. Crail pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 9 in Atchison County District Court for criminal threat and computer crime, both felonies and the two misdemeanor counts criminal use of a financial card and theft.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the factual basis of the criminal threat arose from a May 8 incident in the Huron after Crail encountered two youngsters on bicycles. Crail expressed his intent to shoot the young bicyclists with a .22 caliber rifle and to shoot up their home with an assault rifle. The threat was done with the intent to instill fear or terrorize, Becker said. The computer crime and misdemeanor convictions center on a financial card Crail obtained owned by another person. The card was electronically used without the owner’s permission to purchase goods without authorization.
Crail faces up to 17 months in state prison for the threats, the minimum time is if five months. The computer crime carries a penalty from seven to 23 months in prison. Sentencing for Crail is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket in district court.
Atchison Attorney Rex Lane served as Crail’s court-appointed defense counsel. Crail waived his right to an evidentiary hearing on July 15, and the matter was set over for Aug. 9.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Crail on May 31 on a warrant issued from district court related to the threat. A deputy spotted Crail in the 100 block of South Eighth Street in Atchison. A short foot chase ensued, and he was apprehended near Eighth Street and Kansas Avenue vicinities. Crail was additionally charged with interference with law enforcement, but it was subsequently dropped.
Crail is currently serving felony probation for felony aggravated assault that arose from a Thanksgiving 2018 incident in the 700 block of Santa Fe Street involves Crail approach to a man with a knife and then knife-inflicted damage to the man’s vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.