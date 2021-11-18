More than seven years to serve in state prison what an Atchison man was told he has told earlier this week during sentencing for multiple crimes committed within a timeframe stretched over the past year.
Taggart Darnell Lee heard his sentences announced Nov. 15 in Atchison County District Court that accumulated into one controlling sentence of 92 months, Atchison County District Attorney Sherri Becker indicated in a Facebook post. Lee was 20 years old when the two latest strings of criminal acts were committed. The sentences from two recent cases filed in district court:
> Case No. 2021CR3 is a felony complaint of attempted robbery and aggravated assault relating to a Dec. 31, 2020 disturbance at a residence in Atchison that was investigated by Atchison Police Department authorities. Taggart was identified as the person who took a phone by force from a middle-aged female while armed with a knife.
> Case No. 2021CR62 felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated escape from custody centered on an April 22 incident while he was an inmate at the Atchison County Jail related to his 2121CR3 case. Lee had manipulated a door lock, found his way to an unsecured area of the jail, and went out the door. Lee was the subject of a manhunt and a couple of days later Lee has subsequently located back in custody at the county jail. This case was investigated by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities with assistance from Kansas Highway Patrol and APD.
> Lee’s felony probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve out his sentence for Case No. 2017CR391 for burglary of a dwelling, attempted theft, theft, and criminal damage to property involving multiple residences in the Ottawa Road vicinity south of Atchison city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.