The Democrats and Republicans candidate filing deadline has come and gone in recent days meaning voters will decide who will be the chosen ones to represent their parties in respective races as a result of the Aug. 4 Primary Election.
County Republicans will decide their party candidates to run against hopeful Democrats in the General Election on Nov. 3 in two races for county offices.
Incumbent Sheriff Jack Laurie is facing challenger and political newcomer, Adam Potts for the Atchison County Sheriff. The winner will run against former Sheriff John Calhoon on the November ballot. The Atchison County Sheriff is a countywide position.
For the 3rd District Atchison County Commission race, incumbent Henry W. Pohl, of Walnut Township, is running for his third term to the office. Political newcomer, Casey Quinn, a Mt. Pleasant Township resident, is a challenger. Whoever wins the race between Pohl and Quinn in August will go on as the Republican candidate to face Democrat Duane Borldridge, a Walnut Township resident, in November. Only 1st, East 2nd, Only 4th and South 5th precincts; Center Township, Mt. Pleasant, Walnut Township and Walnut Enclave comprise the 3rd Commission District.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri L. Becker, an Everest Republican, paid a fee to file her candidacy before noon June 1 to run for her first elected 4-year term to the office. Becker was initially appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of former County Attorney Gerald Kuckelman who vacated the position after he was appointed to the bench in Leavenworth County District Court.
Other county officials filing for re-election are County Clerk Michelle Phillips, 2nd District Commissioner Eric Noll, County Treasurer Connie Ellerman and Register of Deeds Shelley Campbell. All are running unopposed on the Republican ballot in the August primary.
For the township trustee position there will be three races among candidates for the respective Republican nods. In Kapioma Township there race is on between Damon Bowen, of Muscotah, and Joe Taliaferro, an Effingham resident. Mt. Pleasant Township Republicans will decide the showdown for trustee between incumbent Dolores Servaes and Seth Howard. In Walnut Township Leo E. Navinskey and Ronald “Ron” Stirton are facing off on the Republican ballot for voters in the August primary to choose their candidate to challenge Democrat John G. Gehring, the incumbent for General Election in November. Others filing for township trustees are: Republicans -- Benjamin Hawk, Benton; Scott Lowe – Grasshopper; and Charles A. Vollmer – Lancaster. Incumbent Timothy Bell, a Democrat, filed to retain his seat as the Shannon Township Trustee.
Township treasurer candidates running unopposed are: Duane L. Coder, a Democrat, -- Benton; Adam Navinskey, a Republican, -- Center; Ryan Swendson, a Republican, from Grasshopper Township; Bill Falk, a Shannon Township Democrat ; and Lisa M. Hill, a Republican from Walnut. Cathy Sweigart, a Republican, is the incumbent ready to wrangle challenger Brent Wagner, a Democrat, in effort to retain her township treasurer position in the November election.
State Rep. John R. Eplee, 63rd District, of Atchison, and 62 District Rep. Randy Garber, Sabetha, both Republicans, have each filed for re-election to serve respective terms again in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Kansas Senator Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha 1st District incumbent, will face challenger, Kirk Miller, a Havensville Democrat in November to retain his seat.
Deena L. Horst, a Republican from Salina, has filed to retain her seat representing District 6 on the State Board of Education.
Congressman Steve Watkins, U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District, a Topeka Republican, is vying against two other Topeka residents, Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor to take claim as the official party hopeful in the August Primary. Two Democrats, Michelle De La Isla, Topeka, and James K. Windholz, Lawrence, are running for a nod from Democrats in their bid to win the seat in General Election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
One seat for the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in Kansas due to the retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts after serving multiple terms.
Barbara Bollier, Mission Hills and Robert Leon Tillman, Wichita, are the only two Democrats guaranteed a spot on the ballot in August.
Voting Republicans will have to decide to vote for one from a field of 10 hopefuls to garner the Kansas U.S. Senate seat. The hopefuls are: Lance Berland, Abilene; John L. Berman, Richland, Derek C. Ellis, Topeka; Bob Hamilton, Bucyrus; Kris Kobach, Lecompton; David Alan Lindstrom, Overland Park; Roger Marshall, Great Bend; Brian Matlock, Kansas City, John Miller, Overland Park, and Steve Roberts, Overland Park.
First time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on the day of the primary election have until Tuesday, July 14 to register to vote. June 1 is also the deadline voters have to change their party affiliation for the primary election.
Potential voters can request a mail-out ballot for a single election cycle or on a permanent basis, for sick, disabled, or have an inability to vote at a polling place. This can be done by staff at the clerk’s office or one can do so themselves online. Log on to atchisoncountyks.org, click on Government, go to Election tab, click on Voter View – enter registrant formation, and click on Advance Voting link for more information and/or to request a ballot. Registered voters have until the end of the day on Tuesday, July 28 to request an advance ballot application. The ballots will go out in the mail Wednesday, July 15. Voters who are inflicted with an unexpected or temporary illness or disability can apply for a ballot until 7 p.m. on the day of the election. The advance ballots can be returned by mail, but must be postmarked no later than the election day, and received at the clerk’s office by the following Friday. Advanced ballots can also be walked into the clerk’s office or any polling place until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Due to the restrictions currently in place at the courthouse the public can drop off documents and paperwork related to voter registration in the box located near the entrance facing Parallel Street.
For more information call the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6020.
