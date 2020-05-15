Atchison County Commissioner Eric Noll, a Republican from Effingham, has filed to retain his seat representing the 2nd Commission District.
Noll filed by petition May 7. He was certified as a candidate on Tuesday, May 12 after verification of the collected signatures. This is Noll’s second run for a full 4-year term in the office. He was initially appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of Commissioner Mike Bodenhausen, who resigned for professional reasons.
Noll is the seventh person to file for a county office, of these certified candidates three are political newbies.
Duane Boldridge, a Democrat, filed April 14 to run for the 3rd District County Commission seat and Casey Quinn, a Republican, filed her candidacy for the same post in February; and Adam Potts, Lancaster filed May 4 as a candidate for sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Jack Laurie, a Republican, is seeking his third term to the office. Laurie was the first to file for a county office. He filed Feb. 18.
John Calhoon, a former sheriff, filed as a Democrat in March 24 in hopes to re-claim the office.
Register of Deeds Shelley Campbell and Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, both incumbent, are each seeking another 4-year term to their respective offices. Both Campbell and Phillips filed their candidacies in March.
Potential candidates have until noon Monday, June 1 to file an official run for office, and to have your name appear on the ballot for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. First time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on the day of the primary election have until Tuesday, July 14 to register to vote. June 1 is also the deadline voters have to change their party affiliation for the primary election.
For more information contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
