Efforts to preserve some things that closely touched Amelia Earhart were on display and explained to visitors from near and far this past weekend at the Hangar Museum.
Museum Director Allison Balderrama, Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, was on hand for this special show and tell about the preservation techniques used for some iconic textiles used and worn by the famous aviatrix was born spent her childhood in Atchison.
Muriel, Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed Electra sister plane, was also available for public viewing during the event.
The special BEHIND –THE-SCENES Open House attended by a steady stream of visitors from the local area, Indiana, Illinois, Gardner, Prairie Village and other places.
In the museum’s artifact storage room, Balderrama showed the finely hand-stitched, beaded, sleeveless bodice of a two-piece garment Earhart wore to a gala in her honor in Paris, France. Balderrama also showed the leis Earhart was presented in Hawaii. Also on display were Earthart’s nursing uniform, her flight-suit coveralls and a leather flight jacket. A pair of embroidered high heels offered some insight about Earhart’s small stature.
Karen Seaborg talked to visitors about the Muriel.
Also on display were panels to show the interactive exhibits that will offer museum visitors opportunities to design and build a roller-coaster, design clothing like Amelia wore, some aeronautical activities and some information about aviation.
Funding for the preservation materials were provided by a Humanities Kansas Culture Preservation Grant.
The Amelia Earhart artifacts are on loan to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum from the Atchison County Historical Society.
Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and Humanities Kansas endeavor is located at 16701 286th Road, Atchison, Kansas 66002. To learn more log on to ameliaearharthangarmuseum.org.
